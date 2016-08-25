Good News in History, August 25

100 years ago today, the National Park Service was created in the United States. To celebrate, the federal agency is offering free admission to all 412 national parks from August 25 through August 28. Get out there, and find your nearest park, here… (1916)

French colonists arrived in Louisiana and settled New Orleans (1718)

Galileo Galilei demonstrated his first telescope to Venetian lawmakers (1609)

Uruguay declared independence from Brazil (1825); Belgium revolted from the Netherlands (1830); and Belarus declared independence from the Soviet Union (1991)

Composer, pianist, conductor, Leonard Bernstein, who composed music for 'West Side Story,' was born (1918)

Paris was liberated after four years under German occupation, as the French 2nd Armoured Division led the U.S. Infantry into the city (1944)

Bruce Springsteen's Born to Run was released (1975)

Linus Torvalds first revealed he was creating a new free operating system – Linux (1991)

NASA’s Voyager 1 space probe entered interstellar space, becoming the first manmade object to leave the solar system (2012)

Happy Birthday to Sean Connery, 86; Elvis Costello, 62; and Tim Burton, 58.