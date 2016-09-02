Good News in History September 2

A decade ago on this day, after years of setbacks and investing over $15 million in personal donations to the project, former Atlanta NBA basketball player Dikembe Mutombo opened a $29 million, 300-bed hospital outside of Congo’s capital of Kinshasa, his hometown. It was the first modern medical facility to be built in the region in nearly 40 years. (2006)



MORE Good News on this Day:

The United States declared V-J Day on the day Japan signed its unconditional surrender, finally ending six years of World War II after 60 to 80 million people died (1945)

on the day Japan signed its unconditional surrender, finally ending six years of World War II after 60 to 80 million people died (1945) Vietnam declared its independence from France, forming a republic (1945)

declared its independence from France, forming a republic (1945) The first automated teller machine (ATM) in the United States was installed in Rockville Centre, New York. (1969)

in the United States was installed in Rockville Centre, New York. (1969) The United States and Russia agreed to cooperate to build an international space station (1992)

agreed to cooperate to build an international space station (1992) The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame opened in Cleveland, Ohio (1995)

And, Happy Birthday to Mexican actress Salma Hayek, who is most remembered for her amazing performance in the 2002 film, Frida, and turns 50 years old today.