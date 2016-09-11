Good News in History, September 11

On this day 15 years ago, while waiting for a train to commute to work as an comic book illustrator in New York City, Gerard Way witnessed the World Trade Center collapse after the 9/11 attack, which prompted him to start a new band, My Chemical Romance, for which he became the lead singer. SEE an interview where he described what happened… (2001)

He realized, according to the interview below, “I need to do something that means something or my life will mean nothing… You don’t have to save the world, but make some kind of difference or say something that has some kind of value to it.” In March 2013, at the height of their success, the band broke up and Way became a solo artist for Warner Bros. Records.



MORE Good News on this Day:

The first World Parliament of Religions conference opened, marking the first formal gathering of representatives of Eastern and Western spiritual traditions (1893)

Mahatma Gandhi coined the term 'Satyagraha' (Truth-Force) to characterize Non-Violent movements (1906)

The Boston Red Sox won the World Series; wouldn't repeat for 86 years (1918)

The World Wildlife Fund was formed (1961)

The Beatles recorded their first single, "Love Me Do" at EMI studios in London (1962)

At Camp David, President Jimmy Carter, Egyptian President Sadat, and Israeli Prime Minister Begin agreed on a framework for peace in the Middle East (1978)

Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds recorded his 4192nd hit, breaking Ty Cobb's career record (1985)

Scots voted to create their own Parliament after 290 year union with England (1997)

Israel pulled out of the Gaza Strip, lowering the flag to end 38 years of military rule following the removal of its settlers and dismantling of its military bases (2005)

And on this day in 1940, Brian De Palma, the film director and screenwriter of such films as The Untouchables and Mission: Impossible, was born in New Jersey. The computer enthusiast enrolled at Columbia as a physics student, but became enraptured with the filmmaking process after viewing Citizen Kane, and the films of Alfred Hitchcock, to whom he has often been compared. (2009 Photo of De Palma by gdcgraphics, CC)