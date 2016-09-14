Good News in History September 14

300 years ago today, the Boston Light became the first lighthouse lit in the United States. Located in outer Boston Harbor, Massachusetts, in what was then the American colonies, it is the only lighthouse to still be actively staffed by the United States Coast Guard. It was automated in 1998 but there is still a keeper acting as tour guide today. (1716)

The first American saint, Elizabeth Ann Seton, was canonized by Pope Paul VI (1975)

The Waltons TV program premiered on American television based on a book by Earl Hamner, Jr. about a a family in rural Virginia during the Great Depression (1972)

Retired Air Force Colonel and fighter pilot Joseph Kittinger set off alone on the first solo Atlantic crossing in a gas-powered balloon, setting a world aerospace record four days later having traveled 3543 miles /5703km (1984)

Historic National Prayer Service held in Canada on Parliament Hill for victims of the September 11 attacks, the largest vigil ever held in the nation's capital (2001)

And, on this date in 1955, after frustrating sessions in a recording studio, Little Richard and his producer went to a bar for lunch. Richard started playing the piano like crazy, singing a loud, racy version of ‘Tutti Frutti,’ a song he had written and composed for live club gigs years earlier. With its opening cry of ‘A-wop-bop-a-loo-bop-a-lop-bam-boom,’ the producer knew it would be a hit. Richard completed the song in three takes and it became his first #1 hit. Some call this song “the record that changed the world” and “the birth of rock and roll”, with its loud vocal style emphasizing power, and its distinctive beat and rhythm, combining elements of boogie, gospel and blues. David Bowie credits Little Richard as his most important musical inspiration. –Photo from 2007 by Annableker, CC