Good News in History September 15

Happy Birthday to Tommy Lee Jones, who was born 70 years ago today in Midland, Texas. He won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as a U.S. Marshal in The Fugitive. He is perhaps best loved for his role as “Agent K” in the Men In Black franchise. He attended Harvard University, and wrote his senior thesis on the role of Catholicism in the works of Flannery O’ Connor. WATCH a Men In Black bloopers gag reel… (1946)

MORE Good News on this Day:

And, on this day in 1890, Agatha Christie was born to write mysteries. As a young girl she invented imaginary friends and displayed a knack for storytelling. The British author and playwright went on to become the best selling novelist of all time and weave such masterworks as ‘And Then There Were None’, ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ and ‘The Mousetrap’ –the world’s longest-running play. She is best known for her 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections that earned her the nickname, The Queen of Crime.

Happy Birthday to film director Oliver Stone (Platoon, Wall Street, Born on the Fourth of July, and JFK) who turns 70 today.