Good News in History Sept. 18

Six years ago on this day, 42 year-old Frenchman Philippe Croizon became the first quadruple amputee to swim across the English Channel. He trained for years, hoping to demonstrate the abilities of handicapped people, and finished the swim in under 14 hours… (2010)

With the aid of paddle-like prosthetics attached to the stumps of his legs, the French swimmer completed his dream of swimming between five continents two years later.

