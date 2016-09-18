Good News in History Sept. 18
Six years ago on this day, 42 year-old Frenchman Philippe Croizon became the first quadruple amputee to swim across the English Channel. He trained for years, hoping to demonstrate the abilities of handicapped people, and finished the swim in under 14 hours… (2010)
With the aid of paddle-like prosthetics attached to the stumps of his legs, the French swimmer completed his dream of swimming between five continents two years later.
MORE Good News on this day in history:
- George Washington laid the first cornerstone of the Capitol building (1793)
- The New York Times published its first edition leaving sensationalism to the tabloids (1851)
- Daniel David Palmer administered the first chiropractic adjustment (1895)
- Margaret Chase Smith became the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate (1948)
- President Reagan announced the destruction of nuclear warheads by U.S. and USSR (1987)
- CNN founder Ted Turner donated one billion dollars to the UN, creating the United Nations Foundation, a charity that works to help the world’s poor and preserve the environment (1997)
