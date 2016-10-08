Good News in History, October 8

On this day, fifteen years after Pink Floyd’s album, The Dark Side of The Moon, was released, the ground-breaking LP finished its record-breaking run on Billboard’s Hot 200 Album Chart after 741 weeks. WATCH the band talk about its making… (1988)



The record, with 50 million copies sold, and all lyrics by Roger Waters, remains one of the most successful albums of all time.

More Good News on this Date:

New York Yankees team member Don Larsen pitched the only perfect game ever in World Series history – taking the mound in game five (1956)

Soviet author Alexander Solzhenitsyn was named winner of the Nobel Prize for literature, in part for making the world aware of the Soviet Gulag concentration camps, and later was exiled for his book The Gulag Archipelago (1970)

Day of Independence in Croatia

Happy Birthday to Matt Damon who turns 46 today. He grew up in Boston with fellow actor Ben Affleck and together they co-wrote Good Will Hunting. They took it to Hollywood, and would only sell it if they were cast as the lead actors. They were, and it won an Oscar. The versatile leading man who starred in Saving Private Ryan, Syriana, the Jason Bourne series, and the comedic Ocean’s trilogy, is also actively involved in water and hunger charities across the globe. Watch him…(1970)

And, on this day 73 years ago Chevy Chase was born. For the debut broadcast of Saturday Night Live, Chase created the first fake news show. As the anchor, he would open the segment pretending to be on the phone talking to his lover, until realizing he was “on air,” and then greet the audience with, “Welcome to Weekend Update; I’m Chevy Chase… and you’re not.”

