Good News in History, October 9

On this day 10 years ago, the ORBIS Flying Eye Hospital landed for the first time in Vietnam. The DC-10 wide-body aircraft had been converted into a ophthalmic surgical center for doctors to give sight to the poor. For its first quarter century— from 1982 when ORBIS took-off on its first sight-saving mission—more than three million people received medical treatment. (2006)

MORE Good News on this Day:

Ecuador – Guayaquil’s Independence Day from Spain (1820)

– Guayaquil’s Independence Day from Spain (1820) The Washington Monument officially opened to the public– at 555 feet tall, with 893 steps to the top, it was the tallest building in the world, and people flocked to it (1888)

officially opened to the public– at 555 feet tall, with 893 steps to the top, it was the tallest building in the world, and people flocked to it (1888) John Lennon , of the Beatles, was born in Liverpool, England (1940 )

, of the Beatles, was born in Liverpool, England (1940 ) Other musicians born on this day: John Entwistle , bass player, The Who and Jamaica’s Peter Tosh (1944); Jackson Browne , American singer songwriter (1948)

, bass player, The Who and Jamaica’s (1944); , American singer songwriter (1948) Uganda , independent from Britain, became a republic (1962)

, independent from Britain, became a republic (1962) 70,000 protesters march in Leipzig to demand the legalization of opposition groups and democratic reforms in East Germany (1989)

march in Leipzig to demand the legalization of opposition groups and democratic reforms in (1989) Democratic elections in Afghanistan were held for the first time (2004)

And on this day in 2010, Chile‘s 33 trapped miners cheered and embraced each other in the darkness as a drill punched into the underground chamber where they had been stuck for an agonizing 66 days while the world came together to engineer a rescue.