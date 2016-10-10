Good News in History, October 10

50 years ago today, Simon and Garfunkel released their LP, Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme. (1966)

More Good News on this Date:

The Gibson guitar company was formed (1902)

Fiji became independent after nearly a century of British rule (1970)

President Jimmy Carter authorized the minting of a Susan B. Anthony dollar (1978)

Pac-Man went on the market in Japan (1979)

Angela Merkel became Germany's first female chancellor and the first from the former Communist east (2005)

Jessica Cox, 25, became the first armless person to earn an Airman's Certificate as a certified pilot, thanks to an Arizona non-profit group, Wright Flight, that uses aviation as a tool to motivate young people (2008)

And on this day in 1868, Carlos Manuel de Céspedes issued the Grito de Yara (Cry of Yara), proclaiming Cuban independence, which began the “War of 10 years”. That morning, after sounding the slave bell (indicating it was time for his plantation slaves to work) they stood before him waiting for orders, and Cespedes announced they were all free men, and were invited to join him and his fellow conspirators in war against colonial Spain. For this, he is called Padre de la Patria, Father of the Homeland.