Good News in History, October 19



Happy Birthday to comedy actor-turned-director Jon Favreau, who turns 50 today. He starred in and directed Chef and also directed Elf, Iron Man, and Iron Man 2, and The Jungle Book. WATCH Jon talk about cooking Bill Murray a Jungle Book brisket… (1966)

MORE Good News on this Day:

At Yorktown , Virginia, representatives of British commander Lord Cornwallis formally surrendered to Gen. George Washington and the French commander, Rochambeau, turning the tide toward Independence for the American colonies (1781)

The first antibiotic remedy for tuberculosis was identified by researchers at Rutgers University (1943)

was identified by researchers at Rutgers University (1943) Mother Teresa was beatified as a saint by Pope John Paul II during a ceremony in St. Peter’s Square (2003)

The Dow Jones industrial average closed above 12,000 for the first time, finishing the day at 12,011 (2006)

And, on this day in 1945, John Lithgow was born. The Tony and Emmy Award-winning American actor of the stage and screen first tried comedy in 1996 with 3rd Rock from the Sun and succeeded for 6 seasons.

