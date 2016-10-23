Good News in History, October 23
On this day 15 years ago, Apple released its first iPod. Before the revolution of digital music players (and iTunes, which debuted 8 months earlier) people carried around “Walkmans”, which could play only a cassette tape with a single LP or mix tape. (2001)
More Good News on this Date:
- The first Parliament of Great Britain met (1707)
- Kansas became a new state, and set up a government outlawing slavery (1855)
- 25,000 women marched in New York City to demand the right to vote (1915)
- The UN General Assembly convened for the first time in New York (1946)
- Taiwanese director, Ang Lee–who was a stay-at-home dad before directing the Oscar winning Brokeback Mountain, Sense and Sensibility, and Life of Pi–was born (1954)
- Hungarians rose in anti-Stalinist revolt demanding an end to Soviet rule (1956)
- A UN cease-fire ended the Yom Kippur War between Israel and Syria (1973)
- Israelis and PLO leader Arafat signed land-for-peace deal after talks at Wye River (1998)
- The IRA commenced decommissioning weapons after peace talks spurred by US President Bill Clinton reached an historic breakthrough (2001)
