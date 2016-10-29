Good News in History, October 29

50 years ago today, the National Organization for Women was founded in the U.S. Started by 28 women in response to the failure of the federal government to enforce Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the group now has 550 chapters nationwide working for women’s rights. (1966)

More Good News on this Date:

Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni was first performed in Prague (1787)

Turkey became a republic following the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire (1923)

John Glenn, aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery, became the oldest person to go into space, at 77-years old (1998)

European Union leaders signed the EU's first constitution (2004)

Turkey opened a sea tunnel connecting Europe and Asia across the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul (2013)

And, on this day in 1863, leaders from fourteen countries and six nonprofits convened in Geneva seeking to develop possible measures to improve medical services on the battle field. The first meeting of its kind in history, Swiss businessman Henry Dunant organized the group which eventually became the International Red Cross.