Good News in History, November 16
On this day 71 years ago, UNESCO was founded by the United Nations to promote international collaboration through education, science, and culture, with the goal of fostering peace and universal respect for justice and human rights. (1945)
UNESCO stands for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.
MORE Good News on this Date:
- The vacuum tube was invented by English physicist John Ambrose Fleming, a key component of early radios–often considered the beginning of electronics (1904)
- The US and the Soviet Union established formal diplomatic relations (1933)
- LSD was first synthesized by Swiss chemist Dr. Albert Hofmann at the Sandoz Laboratories in Basel, Switzerland (1938)
- Benazir Bhutto became the first woman to lead a Muslim state in post-colonial years, as she was elected Pakistan’s Prime Minister in the first open election there in more than a decade (1988)
- After 18 years, China released Wei Jingsheng, a prominant pro-democracy dissident (1997)
- Bill Clinton became the first serving U.S. President to visit Vietnam (2000)
- Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their engagement (2010)
