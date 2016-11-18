Good News in History, November 18

161 years ago today, Mark Twain’s short story, “Jim Smiley and His Jumping Frog,” was published in the New York Saturday Press. It was his first great success as a writer and brought him national attention. In the story, the narrator retells a story he heard from a bartender, about the gambler Jim Smiley… (1865)

“If he even seen a straddle bug start to go anywheres, he would bet you how long it would take him to get to wherever he going to, and if you took him up, he would foller that straddle bug to Mexico…”

The story was developed further as “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County”, which was also the title story of Twain’s first book, a collection of 27 stories that were previously published in newspapers and magazines.

