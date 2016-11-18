Good News in History, November 18
161 years ago today, Mark Twain’s short story, “Jim Smiley and His Jumping Frog,” was published in the New York Saturday Press. It was his first great success as a writer and brought him national attention. In the story, the narrator retells a story he heard from a bartender, about the gambler Jim Smiley… (1865)
“If he even seen a straddle bug start to go anywheres, he would bet you how long it would take him to get to wherever he going to, and if you took him up, he would foller that straddle bug to Mexico…”
The story was developed further as “The Celebrated Jumping Frog of Calaveras County”, which was also the title story of Twain’s first book, a collection of 27 stories that were previously published in newspapers and magazines.
MORE Good News on this Date:
- William Tell successfully shot an apple off his son’s head (1307)
- Five standard continental time zones were instituted by US and Canadian railroads to end the confusion of thousands of local times (1883)
- Latvia declared its independence from Russia -Independence Day (1918)
- The film “Ben-Hur”, starring Charlton Heston, premiered in New York City–and went on to win Best Picture (1959)
- Spain established a democracy after 37 years of dictatorship (1979)
- 50,000 Bulgarians take to the streets demanding political reform (1989)
- Church envoy Terry Waite and Thomas Sutherland were freed by Islamic extremists after 4 years of captivity (1991)
- South Africa‘s 21 political parties approved a new constitution (1993)
- The UK repealed a controversial anti-gay amendment that barred schools from portraying gay relationships as anything other than abnormal; the Massachusetts Supreme Court ruled 4-3 that the state constitution guarantees gay couples the right to marry (2003)
