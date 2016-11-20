Good News in History, November 20

91 years ago today, Robert “Bobby” Kennedy was born. The U.S. Senator from New York, and Attorney General during his brother John’s years in the White House, was assassinated in 1968 at age 42 while campaigning for the Presidency. Many of the civil rights initiatives championed by the Kennedy Administration and its successor were spearheaded by RFK. WATCH an amazing moment… (1925)

On the night that Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed, Robert F Kennedy delivered the news to the people of Indianapolis, IN. Local police warned him that a riot could break out there in the heart of an African-American ghetto. He wrote his notes on the ride over and started his speech without any drafts, delivering it on the back of a Flatbed truck.

Although all major US cities experienced riots, Indianapolis remained calm, thanks to RFK’s speech. Watch it below (and be sure to watch to the end) …63 days after that night, RFK was assassinated. His wife Ethel raised their 11 children and never remarried. She still oversees the Robert F. Kennedy Center for Justice & Human Rights.

MORE Good News on this Date:

2 journalists (Henri Desgrange and Géo Lefèvre) dreamed up the idea of the Tour de France over lunch at the Café de Madrid in Paris (1902)

over lunch at the Café de Madrid in Paris (1902) Ukraine is declared a republic (1917)

is declared a republic (1917) Britain’s future queen, Princess Elizabeth, married Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh, in Westminster Abbey (1947)

married Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh, in Westminster Abbey (1947) The Cuban Missile Crisis ended in response to the Soviet Union agreeing to remove its missiles from Cuba, while President John F. Kennedy halted the U.S. quarantine of the island (1962)

in response to the Soviet Union agreeing to remove its missiles from Cuba, while President John F. Kennedy halted the U.S. quarantine of the island (1962) DDT was banned for residential use by President Nixon as part of a total phase-out in the U.S. (1969)

was banned for residential use by President Nixon as part of a total phase-out in the U.S. (1969) Hopes for democracy ran high with the death of General Francisco Franco who ruled Spain with an authoritarian hand for 39 years (1975)

who ruled Spain with an authoritarian hand for 39 years (1975) Protestors assembled in Prague, Czechoslovakia grew from 200,000 to an estimated half-million in one day – the Velvet Revolution (1989)



