Good News in History, November 23

On this day 11 years ago, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was elected president of Liberia and became the first woman head of state to lead an African country. Sirleaf was jointly awarded the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize with two other women for her “non-violent struggle for the safety of women and for women’s rights to full participation in peace-building work.”… (2005)

In 2010, Sirleaf released her first book, This Child Will Be Great: Memoir of a Remarkable Life by Africa’s First Woman President.

MORE Good News on this Date: