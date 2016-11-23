Good News in History, November 23
On this day 11 years ago, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was elected president of Liberia and became the first woman head of state to lead an African country. Sirleaf was jointly awarded the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize with two other women for her “non-violent struggle for the safety of women and for women’s rights to full participation in peace-building work.”… (2005)
In 2010, Sirleaf released her first book, This Child Will Be Great: Memoir of a Remarkable Life by Africa’s First Woman President.
MORE Good News on this Date:
- French mathematician, scientist, and religious philosopher Blaise Pascal experienced an intense mystical vision that marked his life (1654)
- The clipper Cutty Sark was launched from Scotland, the only one still surviving to this day (1869)
- The first jukebox, a “Nickel-in-the-slot player” built by the Pacific Phonograph Company, debuted at the Palais Royale Saloon in San Francisco to rave reviews (1889)
- The first edition of Life magazine was published by Henry Luce (1936)
- The first all-female expedition to the South Pole began their 70-day, 1287-km ski trek — 3 American women, 1 Japanese woman and 12 Russians (1990)
