Good News in History, November 26

25 years ago today, American country singer Garth Brooks asked fans to bring 10 cans of food to a grocery store in exchange for a lottery envelope, some of which contained tickets to see Garth at a forthcoming show. Over 10,000 cans were donated to charity. (1991)

(Photo by Steve Jurvetson, CC)

MORE Good News on this Date:

A day of national Thanksgiving was declared by President George Washington to celebrate the adoption of the U.S. Constitution (1789)

was declared by President George Washington to celebrate the adoption of the U.S. Constitution (1789) Lewis Carroll sent a handwritten story, Alice’s Adventures Underground, to 10-year-old Alice Liddell and 3 years later, in 1865, it would be published as “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” (1862)

sent a handwritten story, Alice’s Adventures Underground, to 10-year-old Alice Liddell and 3 years later, in 1865, it would be published as “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” (1862) The University of Notre Dame was founded (1842)

was founded (1842) The film Casablanca had its world premiere (1942)

had its world premiere (1942) India adopted a constitution, as a republic in the British Commonwealth (1949)

The Race Relations Act made it illegal in Britain to refuse housing, employment or services to people because of their ethnicity (1968)

made it illegal in Britain to refuse housing, employment or services to people because of their ethnicity (1968) Tony Blair became the first Prime Minister of the UK to address the Republic of Ireland’s parliament (1998)

Happy 77th Birthday to Tina Turner, the American rock-and-roll singer who rose out of the South where she picked cotton with her parents. Her 1971 hit, “Proud Mary”, began her Grammy winning streak as the most popular female rock artist, and one of the most popular solo concert acts of all time.