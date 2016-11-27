Good News in History, November 27

Happy Birthday to Bill Nye “the Science Guy” who turns 61 today. Nye, a science educator, comedian, and author is best known as the host of the PBS children’s science show, Bill Nye the Science Guy. (1955)

After university studies at Cornell, the DC-born mechanical engineer, who wanted to be an astronaut, got his start at Boeing where, among other things, he starred in training films and developed a hydraulic pressure resonance suppressor for the 747. Check out his new book, Unstoppable: Harnessing Science to Change the World. Watch Nye explain how he became The Science Guy… (Photo credit: NASA)

MORE Good News on this Day: