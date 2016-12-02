Good News in History, December 2

70 years ago on this day, fashion designer Giovanni Versace was born in Italy to a dressmaker mother. Known for his flashy prints and bright colors, Versace was one of the few independent designers who was in control of everything about the brand, from designing to retailing. He also designed for many famous clients, including Elton John, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Cher, and Madonna. After he was murdered, at age 50 outside his Miami home by a gay serial killer…

…His sister Donatella Versace, formerly vice-president, took over as creative director and his older brother Santo Versace became CEO. Gianni Versace chose Medusa as the brand’s logo–a design on the floor of Roman ruins where the Versace siblings played as children–because she made people fall in love with her and they had no way back. He hoped his company would have the same effect on people. A new book by Donatella tells the story of Versace dynasty.

MORE Good News on this Date:

The U.S. Senate voted 65 to 22 to censure Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-WI) for “abusing” colleagues during his 4-year anti-Communist crusade (1954)

The first gorilla born in captivity arrived at Ohio's Columbus zoo – Colo grew to become mother of 3 and grandmother of 16 more (1956)

United Arab Emirates gained independence from UK (1971)

University of Utah doctors implanted the first permanent human artificial heart – the Jarvik 7 – into Barney Clark, who lived with the heart for 112 days (1982)

Benazir Bhutto was sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan, the first woman to head an Islam-dominated state (1988)

In Northern Ireland, a power-sharing cabinet of Protestants and Catholics convened for the first time (1999)

And, on this day in 1970, the US Environmental Protection Agency opened. Created by President Nixon, the federal agency went on to ban DDT, phase out leaded gasoline, halt the use of cancer-causing PCBs, launch the Brownfields Program to clean up abandoned, contaminated sites so they can be a productive community asset, and, under George W. Bush, establish new regulations requiring truck diesel engines and fuel to be more than 90 percent cleaner.