Good News in History, December 27

On this day two years ago, after decades of repression under military rule, residents in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, got to vote, electing their city councils for the first time in 60 years. Despite restrictions to just one vote per household, citizens voiced hope for the future. (2014)

MORE Good News on this Date:

Naturalist Charles Darwin left Britain for the Pacific Ocean where, for five years, he would gather the data that would form his theories on Evolution (1831)

And, on this date, the Hagia Sophia was completed in 537. The Eastern Orthodox Church of Holy Wisdom is considered one of the great Byzantine buildings. It was converted to a mosque in 1453 by the Turks, and in 1935 to a museum.