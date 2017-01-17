Good News in History, January 17

Happy Birthday to award winning comedic actress Betty White who turns 95 years old today. The sassy senior and avid animal lover is beloved for her television roles in Mary Tyler Moore, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, and, at 88, won an Emmy for her performance as the Saturday Night Live host, following a fan campaign that gained a million Likes. WATCH a birthday TV clip… (1922)

WATCH a birthday TV clip from 2016 when she appeared on the Late, Late Show and played a fun game with James Corden, called “Did it Exist When I was Born?”

