Good News in History, January 17
Happy Birthday to award winning comedic actress Betty White who turns 95 years old today. The sassy senior and avid animal lover is beloved for her television roles in Mary Tyler Moore, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, and, at 88, won an Emmy for her performance as the Saturday Night Live host, following a fan campaign that gained a million Likes. WATCH a birthday TV clip… (1922)
WATCH a birthday TV clip from 2016 when she appeared on the Late, Late Show and played a fun game with James Corden, called “Did it Exist When I was Born?”
MORE Good News on this Date:
- Statesman and inventor Benjamin Franklin was born in Boston (1706)
- James Cook became the first to cross the Antarctic Circle (1773)
- Simón Bolívar proclaimed the Republic of Colombia (1819)
- The US Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the private use of home VCR’s to tape TV programs did not violate federal copyright laws (1984)
- Israel handed over its military headquarters in the West Bank city of Hebron to the Palestinians, ending 30 years of occupation there (1997)
