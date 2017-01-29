Good News in History, January 29

75 years ago today, BBC radio aired a new program ‘Desert Island Discs’, which is now the longest running UK radio show. Devised and presented by Roy Plomley, a guest, called a ‘castaway’, is asked to choose eight recordings, along with a book and luxury item that they would take if they were to be stranded on a desert island, whilst discussing their lives and the reasons for their choices. (1942)

The most requested piece of music over the first 60 years was “Ode to Joy”, the last movement of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

MORE Good News on this Date:

The Raven was first published in the New York Evening Mirror, the first publication with the name of the author, Edgar Allan Poe (1845)

The Supreme Constitutional Court of Egypt ruled that people who do not adhere to one of the three government-recognized religions are still eligible to receive government identity documents (2009)

And, on this day in 1936, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America inducted the first players into the Baseball Hall of Fame: Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Christy Mathewson and Walter Johnson. The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York would open three years later.