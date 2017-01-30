Good News in History, January 30

On this day 48 years ago, The Beatles played their last public performance, appearing during lunchtime on the rooftop of Apple Records in London. The impromptu concert, which consisted of five songs, was eventually broken up by the police. WATCH… (1969)



The performance, filmed on a blustery cold day, included keyboardist Billy Preston (click to enlarge the photos).

As police ascended to the roof, the Beatles realized that the concert would be shut down, but continued to play for several more minutes. Paul McCartney improvised the lyrics of his song “Get Back” to reflect the situation, “You’ve been playing on the roofs again, and you know your Momma doesn’t like it, she’s gonna have you arrested!” The concert came to an end with the conclusion of Get Back, with John Lennon saying, “I’d like to say thank you on behalf of the group and ourselves and I hope we’ve passed the audition.”

The rooftop concert, which was filmed for a documentary, consisted of nine takes of five songs:

Get Back (three takes)

Don’t Let Me Down (two takes)

I’ve Got a Feeling (two takes)

One After 909 (one take)

Dig a Pony (one take)

MORE Good News on this Date:

Thomas Jefferson offered to restock the shelves of the Library of Congress, which had been destroyed in the War of 1812, selling Congress more than 6,000 books from his own library–twice as many as had burned (1815)

offered to restock the shelves of the Library of Congress, which had been destroyed in the War of 1812, selling Congress more than 6,000 books from his own library–twice as many as had burned (1815) The first massive suspension bridge opened on the Wales coastline reduced the 36-hour journey time from London to Holyhead by 9 hours (1826)

opened on the Wales coastline reduced the 36-hour journey time from London to Holyhead by 9 hours (1826) First airplane rescue at sea near Cuba via USS Terry (1911)

near Cuba via USS Terry (1911) Happy 66th birthday to Phil Collins , the drummer, and later the lead singer, of Genesis (1951)

, the drummer, and later the lead singer, of Genesis (1951) The first successful trials to treat sickle-cell disease took place at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (1995)

disease took place at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (1995) Belgium legally recognized same-sex marriage (2003)

legally recognized same-sex marriage (2003) Iraqis voted in their country’s first free election in a half-century (2005)

And, on this day in 1945, 500 Allied prisoners of war from the Bataan Death March were liberated during World War II from a Japanese POW camp in the Philippines. 121 US Rangers, supported by several hundred Filipino guerrilla fighters, trekked 30 miles, then raided the Cabanatuan prison camp using intelligence gained from Alamo Scouts disguised as locals. This US Army photo was taken later that day, after the 30-minute raid.