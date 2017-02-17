Good News in History, February 17

Happy 45th Birthday to guitarist and singer Billie Joe Armstrong who co-founded Green Day, the band whose anti-war album, American Idiot, won a Grammy and six other music awards. He wrote his first song when he was five years old and met his future bandmate in the lunch room of his elementary school, a partner with whom he later achieve massive commercial success. WATCH their hit music video… (1972)

(Photo by Lloyd Morgan, CC)



MORE Good News on this Date:

The Armory Show opened in New York City as the first large exhibition of modern art in America featuring the impressionists of Europe (1913)

as the first large exhibition of modern art in America featuring the impressionists of Europe (1913) Puccini’s opera Madama Butterfly premiered (1904)

premiered (1904) The world’s first comic superhero, The Phantom , published (1936)

, published (1936) Pope Pius XII declared the patron saint of television : Saint Clare [1193~1253] of Assisi (1958)

: Saint Clare [1193~1253] of Assisi (1958) Kosovo declared independence (2008)

And, on this day in 1996, Russian chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov completed his defeat of the IBM supercomputer Deep Blue in a six-game chess match. Kasparov had been the youngest-ever World Chess Champion in 1985 at the age of 22, a title he held for 15 years. Considered by many to be the greatest chess player of all time, Kasparov is also an author and outspoken political activist for democracy, dedicating himself to “establishing free and fair elections in his homeland”.