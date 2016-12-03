Good News in History, December 3

On this day 51 years ago, Rubber Soul, the sixth album by The Beatles was released. With the 14 songs composed immediately after their North American tour, the British band expanded their sound using a wide-range of sources, such as African-American soul music, the new folk-rock of Bob Dylan, and the use of a sitar on “Norwegian Wood.” George Harrison’s introduction of the Indian instrument sparked a craze that lasted beyond the 60s… WATCH (1965)

The album also greatly influenced the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, who believed it marked the first time in pop music that the focus had shifted from just making hit singles to making an actual album. He “answered” the LP by releasing Pet Sounds in 1966.

Rubber Soul, which includes Drive My Car, Nowhere Man, and Michelle, with its French lyrics and instrumentation, earned the #5 spot on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the “Greatest Albums of All Time”.

(WATCH this short video, The Making of Rubber Soul, and buy books or music about it here)

