Tributes are pouring in from the co-stars of a beloved American performer, Florence Henderson, who died suddenly from heart failure at age 82.

The wholesome actress and singer with a career spanning six decades was best remembered for her starring role as the ever-cheerful mom, Carol Brady, on the television sitcom “The Brady Bunch”, about a blended family, from 1969 to 1974.

Most recently, Henderson hosted her own talk show, The Florence Henderson Show, and cooking show, Who’s Cooking with Florence Henderson, on the Retirement Living TV channel. She is also the author of a cookbook and a memoir entitled, Life Is Not a Stage: From Broadway Baby to a Lovely Lady and Beyond.

Fellow actors who played the eldest son and daughter, Greg and Marcia Brady on the CBS sitcom which is forever in reruns, tweeted their admiration for her, with Barry Williams, who always had a crush on his TV mom, calling her “one of the most gracious people” he’d ever worked with.

You are in my heart forever Florence💕 pic.twitter.com/PABCuPubA2 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) November 25, 2016

