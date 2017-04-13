Google Rolls Out ‘Fact Check’ Tool to Combat Fake News Worldwide News

After “fake news” became such a popular topic during the election season, Google rolled out a fact checking program in October to verify the accuracy of American news articles. In the months since the election, Google has slowly, but surely, introduced it in countries around the world.

Now whenever someone looks up a news article in the Google Search engine, the Fact Check tag will clearly be displayed. The tag will contain information on who made the verification claim, when they filed the claim, and the facts checked.

“This information won’t be available for every search result, and there may be search result pages where different publishers checked the same claim and reached different conclusions,” writes Jigsaw’s product manager Justin Kosslyn. “These fact checks are not Google’s and are presented so people can make more informed judgements.”

“Even though differing conclusions may be presented, we think it’s still helpful for people to understand the degree of consensus around a particular claim and have clear information on which sources agree.”

Reprint (Photo by Carlos Luna)