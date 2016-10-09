Grumpy Toddler Suddenly Stops Crying the Second She Sees Her Sister: “I love her so much!”

Grumpy Toddler Suddenly Stops Crying the Second She Sees Her Sister: “I...

Esther Anderson was having a rough night caring for her crying newborn daughter, Tessa.

Then when her second child Ellia came downstairs with tears in her eyes as well, the mom started to feel a bit overwhelmed.

Esther pulled out her phone so she could record the chaos as an eye roll to her husband, but after she started filming, Ellia walked up to the baby sister and was instantly calmed by the sight of her slumbering sibling.

The toddler began tenderly hugging her sister’s face adopting a zen-like appearance.

“I just love her so much!” she twice exclaimed to her mother.

