A Hopeful Message From Good News Network On the Morning After Elections

To Our Good News Network fans,

On this morning after election day, we know that you may be hurting over the prospect of an uncertain future. Abrupt change is always difficult.

But if there is one thing that has been–and will always be–true, it’s that you’re not alone.

Terrible things have happened since Good News Network was first published 19 years ago — 9/11, the Wall Street crash and the terrible recession that followed, bombings in the world’s greatest cities—but neighbors in communities always found strength and comfort.

It may feel impossible to have faith in the future. It may feel like you’re going to continue waking up to disappointment and despair, but remember there is always renewal—as sure as spring follows winter.

Every day, Good News Network will labor to bring you positive stories about people working to eliminate poverty and cruelty, making a difference with their kindness and love. Some of the stories may seem small and insignificant against a backdrop of global unrest, but it’s these small deeds, these grains of sand that make up a beach.

It’s your mindset that will create your world.

We are with you. And we are going to work harder than ever, every day, to remind you that you are a part of a community that chooses positivity over negativity—to remind you that even though things may look bleak, people are waking up all over the world and doing good.

Today can be seen as a rebirth, on many levels. Let’s lay down our judgement and adversarial attitudes for two minutes and allow for the possibility of hope. Let’s try to stay open to the fact that history’s arc always bends toward the good.

– With affection, from McKinley Corbley, Managing Editor, and Geri, the Founder of Good News Network… (You can support the Good News Network with a Membership Donation, here)

