Dad Constructs Cloud Halloween Costume for ‘Princess Cumulus’ (WATCH)

The dad who rose to internet fame after constructing an LED stick figure costume for his daughter has done it again with his “Princess Cumulus” costume.

LOOK: Dad Builds Halloween Costumes Around Wheelchairs as a Nonprofit

“I like to go a little crazy with costumes for my daughter every year,” he explains on Youtube. “We have fun making them together.”

Because the suit is a little impractical for trick-or-treating, Zoey is simply going door-to-door as wonder woman – but that doesn’t detract from how cute she is in her stormy outfit.

(WATCH the adorable videos below)

Share This Sunny Outlook: Click To Share