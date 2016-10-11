Male and Female Parents Now Have Equally Accessible Facilities in Government Buildings
Thanks to a new bill signed by United States President Barack Obama on October 7th, all male and female restrooms in government buildings must have baby-changing facilities.
“Government needs to do more to ensure that public buildings are family-friendly. No mom or dad should ever have to worry about finding a safe, sanitary place to change their baby ― least of all in a federal building that’s paid for by taxpayers,” Cicilline stated on his website.
Even though the legislation is yet to extend to public restrooms, it is still a big step forward for parents of both genders.
