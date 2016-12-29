Milestone: We Just Published Our 18,000th Good News Story!

Do you see that halo above our heads?

The team at Good News Network has just published an article that brings the total number of positive news stories to 18,000!

For 19 years, since the website first launched in 1997, I have worked to gather all the good news from around the globe and put it together in one place.

We try every day to keep our advertisements non-intrusive and quiet, which is nearly impossible these days, with technology such as it is. But still, we toil to do our best.

From the days when I worked at CNN and other news outlets in Washington, DC, I have dreamed of building something that would serve good news to anyone who needed it – so important, especially now.

We love our work, and hope you appreciate it too. You can help us continue our mission by reporting bad ads to us, by submitting your own positive news, or by giving money – contributing as little as $2.00 – to become a member.