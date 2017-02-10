Mother and Baby Survive Being Sucked Through Tornado (Video) Uplift

by McKinley Corbley

All Amanda Stockfelt could think about as she was thrown through the air by a massive tornado was whether her not her 2-month-old daughter Autumn was okay – and thanks to a sturdy car seat, she was.

Amanda is employed at an impound lot in Louisiana. She was going about her morning inside the work trailer on Tuesday when she heard the unmistakable sounds of a tornado coming closer and closer.

As they hid in fear, the trailer was torn apart around them and Amanda and her daughter were sucked into the vortex. Though Amanda was being thrown through the sky, she did not let go of the car seat holding her daughter.

They eventually landed on the ground, sustaining some injuries, but still relatively unharmed.

“It’s just inconceivable. I couldn’t imagine, I mean, I’m thinking my job’s gone, the only car we had is gone, but she was OK, I was OK, and everything else can be replaced,” Stockfelt told WVUE.

(WATCH the video below)

