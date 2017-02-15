This Rescue Goat is in Love With the UPS Driver

This relationship may not be very conventional, but it’s filled with affection.

Pearl the goat is a resident of the Gentle Barn in Knoxville, Tennessee, a rescue sanctuary that rehabilitates abused animals.

Though she apparently tries to wait for him to exit the vehicle so she can say hi, she sometimes grows impatient and climbs in with him.

The driver has grown so fond of his goat friend that he now comes prepared with peanut butter treats.

“The UPS man loves Pearl too, and has told us that no matter what kind of day he is having, when he sees Pearl run to greet him everything is better,” says the sanctuary’s Facebook page. “Sometimes we find love in the most unexpected places!”

