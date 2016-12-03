Santa Train Delivers Free Toys, Clothing to Thousands of Appalachian Families (WATCH) Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

Kris Kringle’s main mode of transportation may be reindeer and a sleigh, but he’s also also a big fan of traveling by locomotive.

The Santa Train brings joy to 14 low-income Appalachian towns in 3 states during its a 110-mile journey of compassion. The cars are loaded with volunteers, toys, clothing, gifts, and, of course, the big man in red himself.

The Santa Train has become a holiday tradition in the area, with a lot of the region’s older people having experienced the event as a kid. Now they get to take their grandkids to the same stops where they remember Christmases in the past.

This year reportedly marked the 74th running of the train, which delivered 5000 gift bags and 15 tons of presents, including fresh fruit and books.

(WATCH the video below)

