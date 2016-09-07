Single Mom Disguises Herself as a ‘Dad’ So Son Won’t Feel Left Out Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

This single mom wasn’t afraid to butch up if it meant her sweet child wouldn’t feel left out on Donuts for Dads Day.

When she asked why, Elijah explained it was because there was a special parenting event – but it was for dads only.

Noticing the sad look on the boy’s face, Yvette insisted they drive the 7 minutes back to their home so she could be his father for the day.

One plaid shirt, fake mustache, and spritz of cologne later, ‘Mr. Vasquez’ was escorting her son into the school weather they liked it or not.

However, not only did most of the fathers there applaud her courage, but her Facebook photos with the hashtags #WeGettingThemDonuts and #ILoveHim became an instant hit with parents everywhere.

