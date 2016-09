#TBT: Need a Smile? Watch This Baby Elephant Play in a Kiddie...

Photo of the Day

#TBT: Need a Smile? Watch This Baby Elephant Play in a Kiddie Pool Photo of the Day by Good News Network

Nothing cheers people up faster than watching videos of baby animals having a good time.

So here’s 3-week-old Baby Belle and her mother Rasha playing in a kitty pool at the Fort Worth Zoo in Fort Worth Texas.

It may be an oldie from 2013, but it’s still a goodie.

(WATCH the video below)

