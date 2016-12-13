Teen Girl Uses ‘Crazy Strength to Lift Burning Car Off Her Dad

Teen Girl Uses ‘Crazy Strength to Lift Burning Car Off Her Dad Uplift

Heroes by McKinley Corbley

Charlotte Heffelmire is a normal teenage girl – except for when she exhibited an incredible feat of strength and saved her family from a horrible tragedy.

Eric Heffelmire was laying on his back fiddling with the corroded brake lines in his GMC truck when the jack gave out and the vehicle pinned his body to the ground. At the exact same second, the accident spread gasoline everywhere that was ignited into a fire

MORE: 17-Year-Old Blind Pole Vaulter Wins Bronze at State Championship

After she freed her father, she climbed into the flaming truck and drove it out of the garage with only three wheels still attached.

Once the truck was out of the garage, she evacuated her family out of the house, called 911, and closed the garage doors to contain the fire.

“I just did what I had to do, so I don’t feel like a big hero or anything,” Charlotte Heffelmire said.

On Thursday, Charlotte was awarded the Citizen Lifesaving Award by the Fairfax County Fire in Virginia

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Hot Story With Your Friends