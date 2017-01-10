Teens Shoveling Snow For Cash Save Stranger’s Life Uplift

Kids by McKinley Corbley

These four teens were just looking to shovel some driveways in exchange for pocket money – but while they were going door to door, they found something much more important.

An old man had apparently fallen to the ground in pain a few days previously and was unable to get up.

Since the youngsters weren’t able to get through the locked door, they dialed 911 and waited for paramedics to arrive.

“You could clearly see he was in pain,” Zach Hill of the LaSalle Fire Department told NBC. “This gentleman had been there for, we’re not sure how long, and we don’t know how long he would’ve been there had they not knocked on the door so they had a huge part in getting him help.”

Photo by NBC News