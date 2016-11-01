This University is Teaching a Senior Caregiving Course For Free

Brazilian university students can now learn to take care of their elders free of charge.

The Hospital of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) started receiving applications last Friday for their new course on senior caretaking.

“Our focus is taking care of both, the family and the professional,” says Mr. Moraes. “We estimate that there are 28 million seniors in Brazil alone, and every year, one million more citizens reach seniority. It’s a fast growing population.”

Since the course occurs on a regular basis, the applications will be reviewed in an ongoing basis. Its tuition – as well as required pedagogical materials – are completely free.

