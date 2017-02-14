Video Shows People Need to Learn to Love Themselves Like They Love...

Video Shows People Need to Learn to Love Themselves Like They Love Everyone Else Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

When asked what it is they love about themselves, these men, women, and children were surprised to find that they couldn’t find an answer. But when they were asked to say what they loved about their friend, family member, or significant other, they couldn’t stop gushing.

RELATED: 70 Teens Bring Valentines to Old Lady Who Always Waves to Their Bus

“Most of us are celebrating Valentine’s Day by showing the people in our lives just how much we care,” says the film’s creators. “It’s a wonderful impulse; however, we should do the same for ourselves from time to time. In fact, why not start today?”

So what is it you love about yourself? When you come up with an answer, write it down in a digital love letter. The letter will then be sent to you at a random time in the future as a reminder that it’s always a good day to love yourself.

(WATCH the video below)

Loving ourselves the way we love others is beautiful. from Lycored on Vimeo.

Click To Share The Love With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint