Watch Quartet of Paralyzed Musicians Play Music With Only Their Minds

In order to play complex pieces on stringed instruments, musicians need amazing dexterity to maneuver the different notes.

Thanks to a special interface system, however, this group of musicians can play instruments with only their minds.

Patients suffering from ALS – or Lou Gehrig’s disease – can now embrace their talent despite their disabilities.

The quartet performed a piece called Activating Memory at the Royal Hospital for Neuro-disabilty in London. The melody was captured by Tim Grabham and Professor Eduardo Reck Miranda as part of their nine-minute documentary about the project.

(WATCH the video below)

Paramusical Ensemble from cinema iloobia on Vimeo.

