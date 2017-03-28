Watch Students Go Nuts When Classmate is Accepted into Cornell

No man is an island – especially not Brendon Gauthier when he found out that he was accepted into his dream college.

In a video that has been viewed millions of times on the school’s Facebook page since December, the teacher can be seen hoisting Brendon onto his shoulder while the other students scream their congratulations.

The school reportedly only plays host to about 100 students grades 1 through 12, but every graduate is set to go to a 4-year university.

