Woman Has First Haircut Since 1994 to Raise Money for Charity Uplift

Elaine Mays has not gotten a haircut since 1994 – but now for the sake of charity, she let go of her long mane of hair.

By cutting off 55 inches of hair, the 56-year-old managed to raise about $3,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Her locks will go towards a charity that makes wigs for children who lost their hair undergoing chemotherapy.

