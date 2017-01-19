Woman Has First Haircut Since 1994 to Raise Money for Charity
Elaine Mays has not gotten a haircut since 1994 – but now for the sake of charity, she let go of her long mane of hair.
By cutting off 55 inches of hair, the 56-year-old managed to raise about $3,000 for Cancer Research UK.
Her locks will go towards a charity that makes wigs for children who lost their hair undergoing chemotherapy.
