More Young People Are Watching Planet Earth 2 Rather Than Reality TV Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

Contrary to popular belief suggesting that millenials aren’t interested in anything but their smart phones, BBC has recently confirmed that their hit documentary series Planet Earth 2 has more viewers in the 16-35 age demographic than reality TV show The X Factor.

The series’s presenter Sir David Attenborough attributes its success to the soundtrack composed by Hans Zimmer; improvements in technology; and young viewers’ fixation on the importance of the planet’s future.

Planet Earth made history by becoming the first wildlife documentary to be shot in high-definition. The show not only provides incredible snapshots of a world still mostly unexplored, but it also shows the ever-increasing amount of impact made by climate change on the environment. You can tune into its next episode via the BBC at 8:00PM on Sundays.

Photo by Stuck in Customs, CC

