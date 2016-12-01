More Young People Are Watching Planet Earth 2 Rather Than Reality TV
Contrary to popular belief suggesting that millenials aren’t interested in anything but their smart phones, BBC has recently confirmed that their hit documentary series Planet Earth 2 has more viewers in the 16-35 age demographic than reality TV show The X Factor.
WATCH: Therapy Wolves Become Guides for Troubled Teens
The series’s presenter Sir David Attenborough attributes its success to the soundtrack composed by Hans Zimmer; improvements in technology; and young viewers’ fixation on the importance of the planet’s future.
Planet Earth made history by becoming the first wildlife documentary to be shot in high-definition. The show not only provides incredible snapshots of a world still mostly unexplored, but it also shows the ever-increasing amount of impact made by climate change on the environment. You can tune into its next episode via the BBC at 8:00PM on Sundays.
Click To Share The News With Your Friends – Photo by Stuck in Customs, CC
Republish
Reprint