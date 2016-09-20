Zoo Celebrates Birth of Two Newly-born Endangered Piglets (WATCH)

Earth by Good News Network

There’s no big bad wolf coming for these little piggies.

The birth is an exciting event due to the species’ critically endangered population status.

Though the critters won’t be viewable by the public for a few months, the zoo’s Facebook page has announced that there will be more cute videos to come.

(WATCH the video below)

