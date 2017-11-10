217 Skydivers Jump From Plane To Form Incredible Human Chain Midair And Break World Record News

Skydiving is bound to be an incredible experience, but for these 217 adrenaline junkies, their most recent dive wasn’t just an incredible experience — it was also a world-record-breaking event.

According to Caters News, the skydivers hoped to break the world record for “the largest ever group to complete two and three different formations while free-falling.” Instead of just jumping from the plane and enjoying the view, the group wanted to dance in the sky and create a spectacular show for those on the ground.

So, 217 skydivers piled into 10 planes, flew 19,000 feet above Eloy, Arizona, and jumped. While they were technically hurtling toward the ground at 120 miles per hour, none of them seemed particularly worried or pressed for time.

Instead, they appeared calm, cool, and collected enough to create some pretty amazing formations in the sky as they made their way down to the ground.

You can watch the footage of the stupendous stunt by CLICKING the link below…

