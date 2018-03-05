 Teamwork Archives - Good News Network
5 Ways to Connect With Others: The Key Priority for Problem-Solving

Good Life

When Man Suddenly Collapses, People Line Up For 96-Minute CPR Marathon to Save Him

Heroes

Basketball Team Has Only 1 Cheerleader So Opposing Squad Learns Her Routine and Joins Her

Kids

Simon (Sinek) Says: If You Want to Be a Good Leader, Make People Feel Safe

Good Business

Men on Norway’s Soccer Team Take Wage Cut So Women Players Earn Equal Pay (They Already Win More)

Sports

Hockey Player’s Wife is 276-mi Away When She Goes Into Labor, So Rival Hands Over His Truck

Sports

Watch Dozens of Pedestrians Pull Elk Herd From Frozen Waters

Heroes

217 Skydivers Jump From Plane To Form Incredible Human Chain Midair And Break World Record

World

Fans Pull Off Incredible Hat Trick to Return Item Dropped From 8 Floors Up

Sports

80 Beachgoers Form Human Chain to Save Family Being Dragged Out to Sea By RipTide

Heroes

Rugby Team Stops on the Way to Game to Help Stranded Drivers

Inspiring

Youth Basketball Team Forfeits Season Instead of Excluding Girls

Kids

Watch a Dozen Beachgoers Form Human Chain to Rescue Swimmers

Heroes

Palestinian Firefighting Teams Offer Help to Israelis Battling Wildfires

World

Watch This 4-Person Human Chain Save Woman From Raging Floodwaters

Inspiring

Raccoons Create Chain So Mom Can Pull Her Baby Over a Wall (WATCH)

Top Videos

People Form Human Chain to Rescue Dog from Raging Waters (WATCH)

Heroes

300 South African Firefighters Arrive in Canada Singing, Before Joining Wildfire Teams (WATCH)

Heroes

Team Won’t Let Him Face Cancer Alone: Watch What These Teens Do

Kids

