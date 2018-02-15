Luke Wilson, the actor known for such movie roles as The Royal Tenenbaums and 3:10 to Yuma, is being hailed as a hero for his quick response to a car crash earlier this week.

The actor was driving his Toyota SUV through Los Angeles on Tuesday evening when a Ferrari clipped his car and crashed into a woman’s BMW.

According to a witness who spoke with the Press Association, Wilson immediately leapt into action. Once the BMW started smoking, the actor crawled in through the trunk of the car, pulled the 50-year-old female driver out of the wreckage, and carried her to safety on the side of the road. She was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

“I would say [Luke] was heroic in leading the charge on how to get her out,” witness Sean Heirigs told the Press Association. “He didn’t have to do that, he was also one of the injured parties so for him to be there helping me was amazing.”

The other victim of the crash, pro golfer Bill Haas, was a passenger in the Ferrari that caused the incident. Sources say that while Haas did not sustain serious injury, he did withdraw from the golf tournament in which he was scheduled to compete.

