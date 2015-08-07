Ethel Baumberg - Good News Network

1 POSTS

Ethel Baumberg is a fitness professional and enthusiast who holds an MPH in health education and behavioral sciences and a BA in psychology with a concentration in childhood development. Taking her passion of women and children’s fitness, Ethel created FLYAROO Fitness, a program established for preschool children to discover their own passion and love for staying active. Her main goal is to empower a new generation of kids to be healthy and fit. Designed to teach preschoolers about healthy habits through yoga, dance and imagination, FLYAROO Fitness is the first nationwide preschool certification program designed for children 18 months to 10 years. This learning-based movement program teaches kids numbers, shapes, colors and the alphabet. As a renowned expert in children’s fitness, Ethel and FLYAROO Fitness have been featured on “Good Day New York”, U.S. News & World Report, All You Magazine, CBS2 New York, About.com, Philly.com, HealthNewsDigest, and WE Magazine for Women. Ethel currently resides in Northern New Jersey and is an adventure seeker. On her spare time, you’ll find her scheduling road trips, attending hot yoga classes, strength training, hiking, riding her beach cruiser, kayaking and paddleboarding.